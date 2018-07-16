Rahul Gandhi's letter to PM: Offers unconditional support to pass Women’s Reservation Bill

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending an unconditional support to the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The letter attached in Twitter and Facebook, Rahul Gandhi siad, "Our PM says he's a crusader for women's empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women's Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support."

The controversial Women's Reservation Bill, ensuring 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state legislative bodies, was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 during UPA II regime. The bill was pushed in the RS despite the threat of withdrawal of support by Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal. The bill passed by a two-third majority, a day after it was moved in the House for consideration but could not be taken up because of unruly scenes.

Then, the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill could get through with unequivocal support from the BJP and the Left in the Upper House where the ruling UPA coalition is in minority. The 245-member House had an effective strength of 233. Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition Arun Jaitley described the measure as "momentous and historic".