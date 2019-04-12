Rahul Gandhi's chopper denied permission to land in Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 12: Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has denied landing persmission for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's chopper. He is scheduled to address an election rally in Siliguri on April 14.

The Congress is yet to react over the latest attempt by Mamata to block Rahul Gandhi entry in her state.

The development comes a couple of days after Rahul Gandhi slammed Mamata Banerjee for saying that Congress was not fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a rally in Karandighi The tension between Mamata Banerjee and the Congress boiled over on Wednesday, with the West Bengal Chief Minister accusing the grand old party of taking the help of RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor, on two seats. Gandhi hit back with a reminder.

"Has Mamata Banerjee ever compromised with the BJP anywhere?" he said, hinting at her early on-again-off-again relation with the BJP during which she held ministerial berths at the centre.

"Don't give a single vote to the BJP and don't give a vote to the Congress. They are hand-in-glove with the BJP," Banerjee said at a rally.

The political brawl bittered between the two parties over the issue after the TMC supremo blocked permission to BJP President Amit Shah to land his chopper in Malda ahead of his rally.

In February, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was first denied permission to land his chopper that was blocked by the TMC government from holding a public rally in Purulia.