Rahul Gandhi writes to Wayanad DC over absence of bridge across Kalindi river

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 01: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, has written a letter to District Collector of the area regarding absence of a permanent bridge across river Kalindi which connects Nettara tribal colony to Thirunelly village.

In a letter to Wayanad DC AR Ajayakumar as MP, Rahul wrote that absence of bridge is causing great inconvenience to the tribal residents of the village.

"The residents have informed me that the Nettara Bridge across Kalindi river was washed away in 2006. For the past 13 years, the residents have been constructing a temporary wooden bridge before the monsoons. In Fact the primary tribal residents residents of this village have pooled in their personal resources for this endeavour each year," he wrote.

Rahul further said that the temporary bridge gets washed away almost every year due to heavy rains. He wrote that the local MLA had even announced a grant of Rs 10 crore for the construction of a bridge, but nothing has been done so far.

"I request you to expedite the construction of a permanent bridge to connect Nettara Tribal Colony, Thirunelly Village to the main village. I request you to consider providing make shift arrangements for the inconvenience of the residents," Rahul's letter further said.