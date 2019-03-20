Rahul Gandhi woos Manipur voters, vows to not allow the passing of Citizenship Bill

India

oi-Vikas SV

Imphal, Mar 20: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Manipur on Wednesday and while addressing a gathering in Imphal he reiterated that the Congress will not allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed in Parliament.

Gandhi was in Arunachal Pradesh yesterday (March 19) and during an election rally in Itanagar, he had said the Congress will not allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed in Rajya Sabha because the bill is "detrimental" to the people of the northeast.

The Congress president today vowed to not allow the passing of the contentious Citizenship Bill.

"I am committing to you here that the Congress will defend your culture and history. We are not going to allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed," he said in Imphal.

Rahul Gandhi kick started Congress' campaign in the Northeast on Tuesday. During his NE campaign, the Congress president was slated to visit Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura. He was in Arunachal yesterday and will go to Tripura today after finishing campaign in Manipur.

This will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Tripura after being elected as AICC president. An interaction between the Congress chief and Manipur students took place this morning before he began his public address in Imphal.

In the Northeast, the BJP is in power in Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, and a coalition partner in the National Peoples' Party-led government in Meghalaya and the National Democratic Progressive Party-led government in Nagaland.

The BJP has been facing opposition in the Northeast over the Citizenship Bill, with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) walking out of the alliance over the issue.

In a Facebook post early on March 13, BJP general secretary and Northeast incharge Ram Madhav announced that after a "hectic day of parlays" on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had reached an electoral understanding with the major parties in the region - NPP, NDPP, AGP and BPF.