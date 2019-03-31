  • search
    Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad LS seat also

    New Delhi, Mar 31: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also contest the elections from Wayanad in Kerala.

    The announcement was made by Congress leader A K Antony. He said that's Rahul had consented to contest from two seats. I am happy to announce that he will also contest from Wayanad, Antony also said.

    On Saturday Rahul had said that there was nothing unusual in contesting from two seats and cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had contested from Vadodara and Varanasi in 2014.

    Our manifesto will reflect people's voice, not one man's: Rahul Gandhi

    He had said in an interview with PTI that Amethi was his karmabhoomi and shall always remain so.

    While there have been reports in the past, this is the first time that Rahul has confirmed the possibility of contesting from Wayanad. He went on to say that he is deeply grateful to the love and affection expressed by the party workers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These workers had asked him to contest from a second seat in South India.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
