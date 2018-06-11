PM Modi, Rahul visit ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Modi met the doctors and enquired about the well-being of Vajpayee. He also met his family members, according to an official statement. The prime minister spent nearly 50 minutes at the hospital, the official statement added.

BJP veteran L K Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Health Minister J P Nadda and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan were among those who paid a visit to the ailing leader.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS today following complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues and was undergoing dialysis, hospital sources said.

Earlier, the hospital said that 93-year-old Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long, was admitted for routine check-up and investigations and that his condition was stable.

"He was admitted with complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues. He is in the ICU and undergoing dialysis," a source at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said.

Veteran BJP leader is said to be suffering from dementia and long-term diabetes. He is not known to have attended any public event in recent years. He rarely ventures out of the house, except for checkups at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

Vajpayee (93) is currently the oldest living former prime minister. He was a Parliamentarian for over four decades.

