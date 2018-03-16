Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka twice after March 20

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit poll-bound Karnataka twice after March 20. During the first leg, he will visit Mangaluru and Udupi on March 20 and 21, while his second visit would be to Mysuru and Mandya on March 24 and 25.

In February, Rahul visited Raichur, Bidar, Bellary, Yadgiri and Koppal districts of Karnataka. Then he returned for a second leg and covered Belgaum, Vijayapura (Bijapur), Bagalkot and Dharwad districts.

Rahul had made visits to temples and dargahs during his previous visits to Karnataka in February. His schedule for an upcoming visit is not clear yet, but many expect that he may continue visiting religious places.

Though the schedule for election to the 224-member assembly in Karnataka is yet to be declared, campaigning has already begun with national leaders from the Congress and the BJP making frequent visits to the state.

The ruling Congress is seeking to retain power in Karnataka, while the BJP is eyeing to wrest the southern state from it. The Congress had unseated the BJP in Karnataka in 2013.

OneIndia News

