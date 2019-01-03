  • search
    Rahul Gandhi urges Lovely University students to ask questions to PM Modi

    New Delhi, Jan 3: Congress President Rahul Gandhi continued his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal. 

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi. File photo
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi. File photo

    A day after a furious speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi urged students of  Lovely University in Punjab to pose the same questions raised in Lok Sabha to PM Modi. 

    Congress President tweeted, "So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today. I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 106th edition of the Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar today, and later also address a public rally in Gurdaspur.

    rahul gandhi congress narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 12:51 [IST]
