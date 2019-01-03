Rahul Gandhi urges Lovely University students to ask questions to PM Modi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 3: Congress President Rahul Gandhi continued his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal.

A day after a furious speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi urged students of Lovely University in Punjab to pose the same questions raised in Lok Sabha to PM Modi.

Also read: Rahul tweets 4 questions to Modi, misses out number 3, reveals it later on public demand

Congress President tweeted, "So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today. I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday."

So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today.



I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday. #RafaleScam — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 3, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 106th edition of the Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar today, and later also address a public rally in Gurdaspur.