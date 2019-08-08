Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help people in flood-hit states

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the flood situation in some states and urged his party workers to help the affected people.

Earlier in the day, he spoke to Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan about the severe flood situation in Wayanad.

"The flood situation in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam and Bihar is grim, with lakhs of citizens stranded or displaced. I request Congress Party workers in the affected states to do all they can to help those in need and pray that the flood waters soon subside," he wrote on Twitter.

"The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts and prayers as they battle raging flood waters. I was to travel to Wayanad, but I've now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I'm awaiting their OK to travel," Gandhi said in another tweet.

He said he also spoke to the collectors of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram to review the relief measures being undertaken.

"I hope the State Government will release a generous financial rehabilitation package to help those who've been impacted by the floods," the Congress leader tweeted.

Four people died in various rain-related incidents in Kerala on Thursday, taking the toll to 32 since the monsoon began on June 6.

As 'red alert' has been sounded in four districts and torrential rains submerged low-lying areas leaving people stranded in houses and isolated places, the state government sought the help of Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescue mission.

Water level is rising in most of the rivers and dams across the state with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation. Major rivers like Manimala, Meenachal, Moovattupuzha, Chaliyar, Valapattanam, Iruvazjinjpuzha and Pamba are in spate.

In Wayanad, which had witnessed heavy loss in the August floods last year, 16 relief camps have been opened and over 2,300 people have been shifted.