    New Delhi, Dec 29: The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who witnessed the oath taking ceremony of Hemat Soren as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Sunday expressed confidence that the new coalition government in Jharkhand would work for all and usher in an era of peace and prosperity.

    Rahul Gandhi tweets, he is confident that new J'khand govt would work for all

    Rahul attended the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren, who took oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand after the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition won a clear majority in the assembly elections 2019.

    Rahul took on to Twitter and expressed his thougths, he wrote, "I attended the swearing in ceremony of CM Hemant Soren Ji and ministers from the Congress party in Ranchi today. I'm confident that the new Government in Jharkhand will work for the benefit of all citizens and usher in an era of peace and prosperity in the state."

    CAA-NRC-NPR is demonetisation 2.0: Rahul Gandhi on Congress' 135th foundation day

    While tweeing he had also posted few pictures of the ceremony where he is seen along with opposition leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Sharad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel were also present on the occasion.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
