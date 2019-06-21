Rahul Gandhi tweets Army dog squad pic with 'New India' caption, gets trolled

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, June 21: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday courted controversy by tweeting pictures of the dog squad of Indian Army doing yoga and captioning it "New India", an apparent dig at the Narendra Modi dispensation.

The pictures in the tweet showed the Army dog unit and their trainers prostrating.

The BJP took a swipe at Gandhi saying for him life is only about a joke, as he keeps posting pictures about his pet dog.

It also said while a new India is emerging under Prime Minister Modi, a new Congress is coming up under Gandhi.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi there is a new india, and Gandhi's tweet reveals a new Congress under him.

He listened to whatever was necessary: Cong defends Rahul's phone fiddling during President's speech

Rahul Gandhi's tweet drew a sharp reaction from Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya also.

Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons.



In one go, he has insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country.



I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader. https://t.co/c4Vjanw6Wk — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 21, 2019

"With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter.

With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation.



जब कोई बार-बार हमारी सेना का अपमान करता है तो यही प्रार्थना की जा सकती है कि हे भगवान सद्बुद्धि दे! https://t.co/lHQssicPng — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi and Congress over Rahul Gandhi's tweet mocking Yoga Day and armed forces on Friday.

Amit Shah said, "Congress tweets about negativity."

Congress stands for negativity.



Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!)



Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges. https://t.co/sC00yrBcpA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2019

"New India indeed. But, same/shame Rahul. Disrespects India, India's tradition, Indian Army," Sambit Patra said in a tweet.

New India indeed

...but Same/Shame Rahul..disrespects India..India’s tradition..India’s Army ..@RahulGandhi ji ..every Dog is not just a PIDI who tweets only for the Gandhi family Scion

These are just not Dogs Sir ..they are those who fight for OUR INDIA ..Salute them!! https://t.co/GQUYaEQwTn — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 21, 2019

Gandhi was also trolled on Twitter, with a number of people posting pictures about the Congress while poking fun at him and the party.