  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi tweets Army dog squad pic with 'New India' caption, gets trolled

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday courted controversy by tweeting pictures of the dog squad of Indian Army doing yoga and captioning it "New India", an apparent dig at the Narendra Modi dispensation.

    The pictures in the tweet showed the Army dog unit and their trainers prostrating.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    The BJP took a swipe at Gandhi saying for him life is only about a joke, as he keeps posting pictures about his pet dog.

    It also said while a new India is emerging under Prime Minister Modi, a new Congress is coming up under Gandhi.

    "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi there is a new india, and Gandhi's tweet reveals a new Congress under him.

    He listened to whatever was necessary: Cong defends Rahul's phone fiddling during President's speech

    Rahul Gandhi's tweet drew a sharp reaction from Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya also.

    "With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter.

    Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi and Congress over Rahul Gandhi's tweet mocking Yoga Day and armed forces on Friday.

    Amit Shah said, "Congress tweets about negativity."

    "New India indeed. But, same/shame Rahul. Disrespects India, India's tradition, Indian Army," Sambit Patra said in a tweet.

    Gandhi was also trolled on Twitter, with a number of people posting pictures about the Congress while poking fun at him and the party.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi indian army

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue