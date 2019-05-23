  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi trailing in hi-octane Amethi battle

    By
    |

    Lucknow, May 23: In a hi-octane battle in Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing by 2,000 votes against BJP Smriti Irani.

    Irani had given a tough fight to Rahul in 2014 elections but lost. Amethi is a Congress bastion from where Rahul has been winning since 2004.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi had actively campaigned for the Congress president in Amethi.

    Smriti Irani has been relentlessly targeting Rahul Gandhi alleging he is the missing MP of Amethi. She is also alleging that despite sending a member of Gandhi family regularly to the Lok Sabha, Amethi is still underdeveloped.

    [People are still deprived of basic facilities in Amethi: Smriti Irani]

    Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad that has many say sent a negative message among the Amethi voters.

    The Congress has lost a Lok Sabha election at Amethi only twice. In 1977, Sanjay Gandhi lost the Lok Sabha election and in 1998, Congress candidate Captain Satish Sharma was defeated.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi amethi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+3030303
    CONG+95095
    OTH1250125
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP707
    CONG000
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SDF606
    SKM000
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD20020
    BJP606
    OTH101
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP1070107
    TDP23023
    OTH202
    Full Results

    TRAILING

    Naranbhai Kachhadiya - BJP
    Amreli
    TRAILING
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue