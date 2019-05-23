  • search
    Rahul Gandhi catches up in Amethi, leads by 5,000 votes against Irani

    Lucknow, May 23: In a hi-octane battle in Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was trailing earlier, is now leading by 5,000 votes, as per latest updates. In the first two-hours of counting, BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani was leading, but by 12.30 pm, Rahul overtook her.

    Irani had given a tough fight to Rahul in 2014 elections but lost by 1.07 lakh votes. Amethi is a Congress bastion from where Rahul has been winning since 2004.

    Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi had actively campaigned for the Congress president in Amethi.

    Smriti Irani has been relentlessly targeting Rahul Gandhi alleging he is the missing MP of Amethi. She is also alleging that despite sending a member of Gandhi family regularly to the Lok Sabha, Amethi is still underdeveloped.

    [People are still deprived of basic facilities in Amethi: Smriti Irani]

    Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad that has many say sent a negative message among the Amethi voters.

    The Congress has lost a Lok Sabha election at Amethi only twice. In 1977, Sanjay Gandhi lost the Lok Sabha election and in 1998, Congress candidate Captain Satish Sharma was defeated.

    This was was as per updates at 12.40 pm. The final result could be different.

