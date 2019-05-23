Irani catches up in Amethi, Rahul now trailing by 5,000 votes

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, May 23: The hi-octane battle in Amethi seems to be a neck-to-neck one, and as per latest updates Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was leading for a while, is now trailing by 5,000 votes. In the first two-hours of counting, BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani was leading, but by 12.30 pm, Rahul overtook her, and now at 1.15 pm, Irani is leading again.

Irani had given a tough fight to Rahul in 2014 elections but lost by 1.07 lakh votes. Amethi is a Congress bastion from where Rahul has been winning since 2004.

Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi had actively campaigned for the Congress president in Amethi.

Smriti Irani has been relentlessly targeting Rahul Gandhi alleging he is the missing MP of Amethi. She is also alleging that despite sending a member of Gandhi family regularly to the Lok Sabha, Amethi is still underdeveloped.

Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad that has many say sent a negative message among the Amethi voters.

The Congress has lost a Lok Sabha election at Amethi only twice. In 1977, Sanjay Gandhi lost the Lok Sabha election and in 1998, Congress candidate Captain Satish Sharma was defeated.

This was was as per updates at 12.40 pm. The final result could be different.