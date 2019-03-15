Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh, Odisha today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 15: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Chattisgarh and Odisha Friday as part of his election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Odisha Congress chief and Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo visited the venue of Gandhi's meeting earlier in the day and oversaw the preparedness, they said.

Gandhi had last visited Bargarh in 2015.

The Congress president is likely to raise issues related to agriculture, the sources said.

Gandhi had visited Odisha's Koraput on March 8, where he promised to ensure passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament if Congress returned to power.