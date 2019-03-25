  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Cong leaves decision on alliance with AAP up to Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 25: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday chaired a crucial meeting of senior party leaders, including Sheila Dixit to discuss alliance with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    The Congress leadership seems divided over forging an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While one faction wants an alliance to defeat the BJP in Delhi, the other is vehemently against it.

    The opinion on the issue remained divided and everyone in the meeting was unanimous that Gandhi should take a final call on it in the larger interest of the party, said a participant of the meeting.

    Four former Delhi Congress presidents -- Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Tajdar Babar and Arvinder Singh Lovely favoured an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, PTI quoted sources as saying.

    Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit has repeatedly voiced her opinion against the alliance, however, she has also said that the final decision will be taken by the party leadership.

    Both the parties have however, continued to send to feelers to each other as leaders of both have time and again come out to say talks are on for an alliance.

    Sheila Dikshit writes to Rahul Gandhi over alliance with AAP

    As the Congress ruled out the possibility for any alliance, Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed a "secret understanding" between the BJP and the Congress.

    "At a time when the whole country wants to defeat (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-Shah duo, the Congress is helping the BJP by splitting the anti-BJP vote. Rumours are that the Congress has some secret understanding with the BJP," Kejriwal tweeted. "Delhi is ready to fight against the Congress-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," he added.

    AAP has announced candidates for all 7 Lok Sabha seats. The AAP has been insisting on a 5:2 seat distribution (five for AAP and two for Congress), but the Congress has stuck to its demand for a 3:3:1 seat sharing arrangement (three for AAP, three for Congress and one for an independent).

    Earlier it was reported that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is mediating between the two arch-rivals to agree on an alliance in order to defeat the BJP.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi alliance aap lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue