  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi to start for 3-day visit to Wayanad today, to take stock of flood relief operations

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to pay a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad from Monday, to meet the locals and leaders of the party and to take the stock of flood relief operations there.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad by the highest number of votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    Earlier this month, Rahul went on a two-day visit to Kerala which was affected by torrential rains, floods, and landslides.

    Earlier, Rahul wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking setting up of a single-window system for reissuance of documents lost or damaged during the recent devastating floods in the state.

    In his letter to Vijayan, he flagged that many flood-affected families in his constituency lost essential documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, school or college certificates, land titles, registered documents, birth certificates, death certificates, tax receipts, pan cards.

    Jaitley's voice may no longer reverberate in Parliament, his presence will be remembered: Rahul

    He also suggested that instead of expecting flood victims to approach many offices, a nodal officer at the office of the district collector may be designated to receive consolidated application from the affected families with details of lost documents.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi relief flood

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue