Rahul Gandhi to start for 3-day visit to Wayanad today, to take stock of flood relief operations

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to pay a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad from Monday, to meet the locals and leaders of the party and to take the stock of flood relief operations there.

Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad by the highest number of votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Earlier this month, Rahul went on a two-day visit to Kerala which was affected by torrential rains, floods, and landslides.

Earlier, Rahul wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking setting up of a single-window system for reissuance of documents lost or damaged during the recent devastating floods in the state.

In his letter to Vijayan, he flagged that many flood-affected families in his constituency lost essential documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, school or college certificates, land titles, registered documents, birth certificates, death certificates, tax receipts, pan cards.

Jaitley's voice may no longer reverberate in Parliament, his presence will be remembered: Rahul

He also suggested that instead of expecting flood victims to approach many offices, a nodal officer at the office of the district collector may be designated to receive consolidated application from the affected families with details of lost documents.