YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi to launch phase 2 of Punjab's Smart Village Campaign

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Oct 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will flag off the phase 2 of Punjab's Smart Village Campaign virtually on Saturday. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will join Gandhi in the virtual launch of the campaign.

    Rahul Gandhi to launch phase 2 of Punjabs Smart Village Campaign

    It will be launched simultaneously from 1,500 rural locations in the state, according to a government statement. The campaign will pave the way for the next phase of the holistic development of the 13,000 plus villages across the state, it said.

    Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on IMF projections

    The chief minister said after the successful completion of phase 1 of the programme, the launch of the second phase will mark the initiation of around 50,000 development work worth approximately Rs 2,700 crore.

    These will include streets and drains, water and sanitation, ponds, community centers, cremation grounds/graveyards, schools/anganwadis, among others.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X