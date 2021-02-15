YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong campaign in poll-bound Puducherry on Feb 17

    By
    |

    Puducherry, Feb 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit poll-bound Union Territory of Puducherry on February 17.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said Gandhi would address fishermen in neighbouring Solai Nagar in Muthialpet assembly constituency and then proceed for an interaction with students of the Bharathidasan Government College for women.

    Narayanasamy said the students had through an e-mail requested that Rahul Gandhi address them when he visits Puducherry and this has been conceded by the leader. After the interaction, the AICC leader would address a public meeting organised by the ruling Congress, he added.

    Govt insulted farmers, ministers called them them traitors: Priyanka Gandhi

    The Union Territory, along with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, will go to the Assembly polls in the next few months.

    Narayanasamy said Congress would fight the polls in alliance with the parties constituting the secular democratic alliance including the DMK.

    AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt, who is in charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu, PCC president A V Subramanian and lone member from Puducherry in the Lok Sabha V Vaithilingam were present during the press meet.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi Puducherry assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 17:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X