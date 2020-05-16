Rahul Gandhi to interact with regional electronic news media today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 16: Former Congress party Chief and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi will hold a media interaction today at noon, where he would be taking questions from representatives from electronic regional media.

Rahul Gandhi's press conference is said to be streamed live on his YouTube channel and on his official Twitter account.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "I will be taking questions from the electronic regional news media at 12 noon today. You can watch the press conference LIVE right here on Twitter or on my YouTube channel."

आज दोपहर 12 बजे मैं क्षेत्रीय इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया के संवाददाताओं के सम्मेलन को संबोधित करुंगा।आप प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस LIVE यहीं Twitter पर या मेरे YouTube चैनल पर देख सकते हैं: https://t.co/4WBysS69uG



YouTube चैनल को सब्सक्राइब करने के लिए घंटी आइकन को दबाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2020

Earlier, the Congress leader had held an online interactive sessions with intellectuals like former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee.

The interaction with the former RBI Governor was first in the series that Gandhi plans to hold with public intellectuals. The interaction included a detailed discussion on the state of the economy and how to revive it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, in a conversation with Rahul Gandhi also said India needs a big stimulus package, bigger than the one it announced in March to revive the economy which is hurt from the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown.