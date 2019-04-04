  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today; Priyanka may accompany

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 04: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination around 11.30 am today.

    AICC General Secteray and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to accompany him when he files his nomination.

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Photo credit: PTI
    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Photo credit: PTI

    They said the Congress chief will board a helicopter to Wayanad, about 90 km from here, to file his nomination.

    Senior Congress leaders, including Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal, Mullappally Ramachandran, and Indian Union Muslim League leader K Kunhalikutty are in Kozhikode to make arrangements for the event.

    Tight security is in place in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts in view of the high-profile visits.

    A senior district police official said that the Congress chief will arrive at 8.30 PM on Wednesday.

    "He will stay at the guest house and will leave for Wayanad in the morning. Time and logistics are yet to be finalised," a Congress leader said.

    He said he cannot divulge the details due to security considerations.

    The Congress announced on Sunday that Gandhi will contest from Wayanad constituency, besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi.

    Gandhi has claimed people in South India "feel hostility" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he decided to contest from Wayanad to send out the message that he stands with them.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 8:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue