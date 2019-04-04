Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today; Priyanka may accompany

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 04: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination around 11.30 am today.

AICC General Secteray and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to accompany him when he files his nomination.

They said the Congress chief will board a helicopter to Wayanad, about 90 km from here, to file his nomination.

Senior Congress leaders, including Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal, Mullappally Ramachandran, and Indian Union Muslim League leader K Kunhalikutty are in Kozhikode to make arrangements for the event.

Tight security is in place in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts in view of the high-profile visits.

A senior district police official said that the Congress chief will arrive at 8.30 PM on Wednesday.

"He will stay at the guest house and will leave for Wayanad in the morning. Time and logistics are yet to be finalised," a Congress leader said.

He said he cannot divulge the details due to security considerations.

The Congress announced on Sunday that Gandhi will contest from Wayanad constituency, besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi.

Gandhi has claimed people in South India "feel hostility" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he decided to contest from Wayanad to send out the message that he stands with them.