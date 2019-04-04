‘Won’t say a word against CPM’: Rahul after filing nomination from Wayanad

India

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 04: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, filed his nomination on Thursday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied Rahul to Wayanad.

A massive crowd of Congress workers and supporters carrying party flags greeted the brother-sister duo as they started their roadshow to mark the beginning of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad campaign. A marching band was also part of the procession.

Addressing the media after filing his nomination in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said that his motto is to "spread the message of peace and unity across South India. "I understand that CPM will fight me, attack me, but I will never say a word against them. My motto is to send a message of unity and peace across South India. There is a cultural attack against people, languages and ideologies in India. I needed to send a message that India is one country."

The Congress announced on Sunday that Gandhi will contest from Wayanad constituency, besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi.

Gandhi has claimed people in South India "feel hostility" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he decided to contest from Wayanad to send out the message that he stands with them.

The Congress' announcement that the party chief will contest from Wayanad evoked sharp reactions from the Left and Right of the political spectrum.

The CPI(M) and CPI said the move signalled the Congress wanted to take on the Left, which would work towards defeating him in the elections from Wayanad.

BJP chief Amit Shah reacted to the development saying Gandhi has "fled to Kerala as he fears that Amethi voters will seek an account from him".

Addressing a rally in Wardha, Maharashtra, on Monday, the prime minister said the Congress is scared to field its leaders from constituencies where the majority dominates in terms of voter-base. He, however, did not name Gandhi.

