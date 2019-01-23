Rahul Gandhi to begin his two-day Amethi visit today

India

oi-Deepika S

Amethi, Jan 23: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will arrive on a two-day visit at his parliamentary constituency Amethi where he will be welcomed by the party workers at multiple locations, including Nasirabad, Namkasar and Nasirabad.

Gandhi is scheduled to meet representatives of gram panchayats at Fursatganj. He will also take part in the swearing-in of newly elected Bar members in Gauriganj, his representative said.

Gandhi will also address a 'nukkad sabha' at Haliyapur and stay the night at Bhueymau guest house, where he will meet Congress workers the next day.

Gandhi was scheduled to visit Amethi on January 4 but it was cancelled due to the Winter session of Parliament.

His visit would have clashed with Union Minister Smriti Irani's Amethi trip, which was also scheduled for the same day and was being seen as the first major political face-off ahead of the general elections.

Meanwhile, the proposed visit of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to her Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli has been cancelled, her representative said, citing "unavoidable reasons".

Amethi and Rae Bareli are the two Lok Sabha seats left out for the Congress by the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh.