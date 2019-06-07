Rahul Gandhi to be in Wayanad today, his first visit since winning LS polls

oi-Vikas SV

Thiruvananthapuram, June 07: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Wayanad today. Gandhi, who contested LS polls from two seats, won general elections from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. The other seat is Amethi in Uttar Pradesh from where he had been winning since 2004, was wrested from him by BJP's Smriti Irani.

"I honour the decision of the people of the country. I congratulate all the winners. I wish to thank all the people of Wayanad who have chosen me as your representative. I also extend my thanks to each and every Congress worker for their hard work and efforts in this election," the Congress president had said in a tweet.

Gandhi's visit comes just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala. Modi will offer prayers at the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Saturday and pray at the Lord Venkateswara shrine Sunday.

Gandhi, who won the seat by a record margin of 4.31 lakh votes, is expected to hold six roadshows in major towns across Wayanad district. His first roadshow will be held at Kalpetta town at 10.30 AM, second at Kambalkkad (11.45 AM). Other would be held at Panamaram (12.30pm), Mananthavadi (2pm), Pulpalli (3 pm) and Sultan Batheri (4:30 PM).

In the hi-octane battle in Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was the sitting MP from there, lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi also contested from Wayanad in Kerala and won by a massive margin. Irani had cornered Rahul when Congress decided to field him from Amethi as well as Wayanad. She had then said that Rahul contesting from two seats show that he was certain of losing to her.