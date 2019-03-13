Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai, Mar 13: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will begin the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu by addressing a rally in Kanyakumari.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, DMK president M K Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko and Left party leaders would participate in the meeting.

The Congress will fight the elections as part of DMK-led front that includes MDMK, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, IUML, IJK and KDMK.

On Tuesday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in Ahmedabad and resolved to "defeat the RSS/BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness". Members agreed that "no sacrifice is too great in this endeavour to defeat the ideology of RSS/BJP, no effort too little; this battle will be won".

The meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, was held two days after the Election Commission announced that Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and counting on May 23.