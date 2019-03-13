  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Tamil Nadu today

    By
    |

    Chennai, Mar 13: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will begin the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu by addressing a rally in Kanyakumari.

    Besides Rahul Gandhi, DMK president M K Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko and Left party leaders would participate in the meeting.

    Rahul Gandhi PTI file photo
    Rahul Gandhi PTI file photo

    The Congress will fight the elections as part of DMK-led front that includes MDMK, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, IUML, IJK and KDMK.

    On Tuesday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in Ahmedabad and resolved to "defeat the RSS/BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness". Members agreed that "no sacrifice is too great in this endeavour to defeat the ideology of RSS/BJP, no effort too little; this battle will be won".

    Also Read 'No sacrifice too big to win battle', says Rahul Gandhi after key Congress meet

    The meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, was held two days after the Election Commission announced that Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and counting on May 23.

     

    More rahul gandhi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi tamil nadu

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue