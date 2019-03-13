Probe Robert Vadra, but investigate, Modi too says Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Mar 13: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is in Chennai today as part of his campaign for next month's national election, addressed hundreds of students at Stella Maris College in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday.

"There is currently an ideological battle going in India. It's sharply divided between two ideologies. One ideology is a unifying ideology which says that all people of the country should live together & shouldn't be dominated by one idea," he said.

In a scathing attack at PM Modi he says, "How many of you have had the opportunity to ask him 'Mr Prime Minister what do you think about education? What do you think about this? What do you think about that?' Why doesn't Prime Minister have the guts to stand in front of 3000 women and be questioned by them?"

Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress will change the mood of the country, make people feel happy and empowered" On being asked what he learnt from his mother Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi said his mother taught him humility and love.

On Kahmiri policy

"The moment PM Modi came to power he made a big mistake...he allied with the PDP which has ideologies that are opposite to India...Kashmir is burning today because of PM Modi's policies...you can't fight terror with on off-policy we need a strategy...42 jawans lost their lives in Pulwama, its the govt's job to protect its people," Gandhi said over the Kashmir issue.

On Robert Vadra

On being questioned about Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi said, "Law must apply to everybody, not be applied selectively. Probe Robert Vadra but investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well."

On Economic growth

"You can't have a fearful atmosphere and expect economic growth, which is directly related to the mood of the country," Rahul Gandhi told Chennai students.

On PM Modi's hug

Rahul Gandhi when asked why he hugged PM Modi said, "I was watching the PM giving the speech. I don't have any animosity towards him. I could see the PM was very angry and was speaking against the Congress party. But, inside me I was feeling affection for him. This man is not able to see the beauty of the world. So I thought that atleast my part my side I should show affection. I genuinely feel love for the man."

On Education and women empowerment

"We are convinced India is spending less on education, our target is 6 per cent. It is not only about spending money on education, but also independence on education. All our educational institutions should be able to challenge us...I want you all to make me uncomfortable," Rahul Gandhi's replied to a question on education in India.

To another question related to women's empowerment, he declared, "In 2019, we are going to pass the Women's Reservation bill, they will receive 33% reservation in jobs."

Later in the day, Gandhi will hold a press conference at Hotel Le Meridien in Chennai and is scheduled to address a public rally at Scott Christian College ground in Kanyakumari's Nagercoil.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, DMK president M K Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko and Left party leaders would participate in the meeting.

The Congress will fight the elections as part of DMK-led front that includes MDMK, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, IUML, IJK and KDMK.

On Tuesday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in Ahmedabad and resolved to "defeat the RSS/BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger and divisiveness". Members agreed that "no sacrifice is too great in this endeavour to defeat the ideology of RSS/BJP, no effort too little; this battle will be won".

The meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, was held two days after the Election Commission announced that Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and counting on May 23.