Farmers' Protest: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi and his govt, says he will stand in support of farmers

PM Modi wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul

Congress will never implement CAA if voted to power in Assam: Rahul

Rahul to address public meeting in Puducherry on Feb 17

Puducherry, Feb 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick start Congress poll campaign here by addressing a public meeting on February 17.

The Union Territory, along with Tamil Nadu, will go to the assembly polls in the next few months.

PCC president A V Subramanian said in a release on Sunday that Rahul Gandhi would address the public meeting at the AFT mill ground opposite the court complex here.

The Congress now heads the government here with support of DMK from outside. The party was returned to the House from 15 segments in the polls held in 2016.

It however suffered a setback in the wake of resignation of A Namassivayam from the post of PWD Minister and also as MLA on January 25.

Another Congress legislator E Theeppainthan also quit the post of MLA the same day, reducing the strength of the Congress in the 30 member House to 12, including the Speaker.

They shifted their allegiance to the BJP. Congress legislator N Dhanavelou was disqualified for anti party activities by the Speaker in July last year.

The three member DMK has been supporting the Narayanasamy led government from outside

Two DMK legislators R Siva and M Geetha are chairpersons of State government owned Industries Development Corporation and the Puducherry Power Corporation in Karaikal.