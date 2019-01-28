  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rahul Gandhi to address farmer meet during Chhattisgarh visit today

    By
    |

    Raipur, Jan 28: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur Monday to address a convention of farmers.

    During his day-long visit, Gandhi will take part in a programme, titled 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan', to be held at Rajyotsav Mela ground in Naya Raipur at 2 pm, said a party spokesperson here Sunday.

    Rahul Gandhi to address farmer meet during Chhattisgarh visit today
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia Sunday took stock of the preparation for the function meant to express gratitude to people and farmers for voting the party to power in the state, he said.

    Also Read | How Rahul Gandhi is changing the election 2019 narrative

    This will be the Congress chief's first visit to Chhattisgarh after his party formed the government last month.

    The Congress had posted a massive victory in the November assembly polls, winning 68 of the total 90 seats and ending the 15-year-old BJP rule.

    During the function, beneficiary farmers will be distributed loan waiver certificates, the spokesperson added. A large number of farmers from across the state, including the Naxal-affected Bastar division, will participate in the event, he claimed.

    Gandhi had assured to waive farm loans if his party was voted to power while campaigning for the assembly polls and the promise was fulfilled within three hours of the formation of the Congress government, the spokesperson added.

    Loans to the tune of over Rs 6,100 crore of 16.60 lakh farmers have been written off, he said. Implementing another pre-poll promise, the paddy is being procured at a rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal from farmers in the state, the spokesperson added. Besides, the Congress government has waived outstanding irrigation tax amounting to Rs 207 crore of 15 lakh farmers, he added.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi farmers chhattisgarh

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue