Rahul Gandhi to address a rally in Vasundhara Raje’s constituency; to visit Khatu Shyam Temple

New Delhi, OCt 19: Though the Congress is confident of winning Rajasthan Assembly elections with a thumping majority which is reflected from the fact that the Congress office in Jaipur is full of activities and party workers while BJP office in the city is deserted. This has emboldened the Congress and its leadership which is taking on and will be taking on Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on her home turf.

Sources in the Congress said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will have his fourth region-visit to state in the area considered to be the pocket borough of the Rajasthan CM when he will have his programme in the Hadoti area of Rajasthan while the next day he will go to the Shekhawati area of the state.

Sources said that during his Hadoti visit Rahul will be participating in a road show and a public rally is planned in the constituency of Vasundhara Raje Jhalrapatan. He will be staying in the home district of the chief minister. The very next day Rahul Gandhi will go to Sikar to address a public rally and there too he is likely to visit Khatu Shyam Temple before he addresses the public meeting.

Rahul Gandhi has already addressed rallies and road show in Jaipur, Udaipur and Bharatpur regions. Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlote is saying that the Congress is getting very good response and Rahul Gandhi will continue his rally in the state. Response received by the Congress has send the BJP in jitters.

Sources said that after this programme is over the Congress president will be visiting constituency wise and as per the demand made by candidates but he is focusing more on Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.