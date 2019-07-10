Rahul Gandhi thanks Twitterati after follower count on Twitter crosses 10-million mark

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi now has 10 million followers on Twitter and acknowledged the swell on Wednesday.

He has now notched up as Tharoor has over 6.9 million followers. However, he is still well behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has more than 48 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said,"10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today."

First time since poll defeat, Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi today

Gandhi is visiting Amethi first time after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held general election.

He represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala. Gandhi on last Wednesday publicly announced his resignation as the party's president, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha polls debacle, and called for "hard decisions" to rebuild the party and making people accountable for the "failure" of 2019.

The tweet was "liked" by 7,000 users and was retweeted more than 1,200 times.

On July 3, after resigning from the post of Congress president, he had changed his Twitter bio from 'President Indian National Congress' to 'Member of the Indian National Congress'.

Wednesday's visit to Amethi will be Rahul Gandhi's first to his former Lok Sabha seat, which he lost to Union minister Smriti Irani by a margin of about 55,000 votes. He now represents Kerala's Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.