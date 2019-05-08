Chowkidar chor hai remark: Rahul apologises unconditionally to Supreme Court

  • search
    New Delhi, May 08: Congress President, Rahul Gandhi has tendered an un-conditional apology to the Supreme Court in connection with the Rafale case.

    While apologising, he said that he had un-intentionally and inadvertently linked the Supreme Court's order in the Rafale review plea to his 'chowkidar chor hai' political jibe against Narendra Modi.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Last month Rahul Gandhi had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court after the court had said that the comments were wrongly attributed to it.

    The court on April 15 had directed Gandhi to give his explanation by April 22.

    In the affidavit, Gandhi said he had made the statements in the heat of political campaigning which have been misused by his opponents.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had made it clear that Gandhi's remarks, made in the media, on the Rafale verdict were incorrectly attributed to the Supreme Court.

    The court had sought Gandhi's explanation on a petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who has sought criminal contempt against the Congress president.

