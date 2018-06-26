English

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi over women's safety issue

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Jun 26: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of women's safety, and said it was "a shame" that a survey found India was the world's most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence.

    Rahul Gandhi targets Modi over womens safety issue

    Taking to Twitter, he also poked fun at Modi's fitness video and tagged a news report that said India is the "most dangerous" country to be a woman, citing a survey on the high incidence of rape and violence against women.

    "While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in rape and violence against women. What a shame for our country!" he tweeted.

    Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister on various issues including women's safety, in the run-up to the 2019 parliamentary election. An online survey by Thomson Reuters Foundation has found hat India is the world's most dangerous country, followed by war-torn Afghanistan and Syria, for women due to the high risk of sexual violence.

    Somalia and Saudi Arabia are ranked fourth and fifth respectively in the Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of about 550 experts on women's issues.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi women safety

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue