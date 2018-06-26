Rahul Gandhi targets Modi over women's safety issue

New Delhi, Jun 26: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of women's safety, and said it was "a shame" that a survey found India was the world's most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence.

Taking to Twitter, he also poked fun at Modi's fitness video and tagged a news report that said India is the "most dangerous" country to be a woman, citing a survey on the high incidence of rape and violence against women.

"While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in rape and violence against women. What a shame for our country!" he tweeted.

Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister on various issues including women's safety, in the run-up to the 2019 parliamentary election. An online survey by Thomson Reuters Foundation has found hat India is the world's most dangerous country, followed by war-torn Afghanistan and Syria, for women due to the high risk of sexual violence.

Somalia and Saudi Arabia are ranked fourth and fifth respectively in the Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of about 550 experts on women's issues.

PTI

