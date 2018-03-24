Congress President Rahul Gandhi highlighted Nirav Modi scam and the ill-effects of demonetisation on the economy while addressing a young audience at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru in Karnataka.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi, said, "Nirav Modi took Rs 22,000 crore of bank money. Can you imagine how many businesses could have been built by young women like you if we had given Rs 22,000 crore to you."

The Gandhi scion said though the economy is growing but not creating jobs in the market. He said, "We are growing pretty decently as an economy but we are not creating jobs, it is because those who have skills do not have access to finance and support. The problem is a huge amount of money goes to 15-20 people."

Also, he blamed demonetisation and GST regime for causing damage to the economy.

"I think Demonetisation was a mistake and shouldn't have been done. Demonetisation and GST were massive damage to Indian economy and job creation. I have a problem with the way demonetisation was carried out, RBI Governor, Chief Economic Advisor, Finance Minister, none of them knew of it," Rahul Gandhi said.

However, he could answer questions related to NCC. Asked about benefits of NCC 'C' certificate, he said, "I don't know the details of NCC training and that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question."

#WATCH: 'I don't know the details of NCC training & that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question': Rahul Gandhi on being asked, 'What benefits will you give to NCC cadets after passing 'C' certificate examination?' #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Vb2fCUsVFp — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

Rahul Gandhi is in the fourth phase of Janaaashirwada Yatre. Earlier, he along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.

OneIndia News

