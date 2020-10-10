Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi, says non-bulletproof truck for jawans, Rs 8400 crore plane

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, some soldiers were sitting inside a truck alleged that their officer was playing with their lives by sending them in a non-bulletproof truck.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said that soldiers are being sent to become martyrs in non-bulletproof trucks while the government has Rs 8,400 crore aircraft for the Prime Minister.

HC asks ED to examine witnesses in money laundering case involving Congress leader DK Shivakumar

After the brutal Pulwama attack last year, the CRPF had said it will procure a new fleet of mine-protected vehicles (MPVs) and 30-seater buses to ensure the safety of its troop convoys in the Kashmir Valley.

Under fire for allowing large convoys to ply on roads in a sensitive area like Jammu and Kashmir, the home ministry had announced last year that all jawans and officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in the Kashmir Valley can now take a commercial flight while going in to join duty or tour or while going back home on leave.

Modi, Shah, Rahul, Nitish and Uddhav among star campaigners' list for Bihar polls

On Friday, the Congress leader was trolled by BJP leaders after he took a jibe at the Prime Minister over his suggestion that wind turbines can be used to generate clean drinking water, oxygen and energy.

'China has 60k soldiers at LAC, India needs US in this fight' | Oneindia News

"The real danger to India isn't that our PM doesn't understand. It's the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter and shared a video clip of the prime minister's interaction with a CEO of a wind energy company.

Coronavirus: India records 73,272 fresh COVID-19 cases; India's tally reaches 6.97 million

The BJP's head of social media department Amit Malviya attacked Gandhi calling him "ignorant and entitled brat".

Targeting Rahul, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "rarely in Indian politics has an individual made a conscious effort to sustain his ignorance."

"It seems the real danger to the Congress flourishes unabashedly and no one seems to have the guts to tell the Yuvraj otherwise," she said in a tweet.