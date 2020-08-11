Rahul Gandhi suggests Centre to implement MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 11: It looks like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not stop raising his voice until the deadly pandemic comes to an end. On Tuesday, the Congress leader urged the Centre to implement the government's rural employment guarantee scheme and his party's 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (NYAY) as an economic measure for the poor in urban and rural areas of the country.

In a tweet, Gandhi talked about the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) as well as NYAY, a minimum income guarantee scheme proposed by the Congress party as a promise ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year.

'Welcome back': Cong leaders hail Rajasthan crisis 'resolution' after Pilot-Rahul meet

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The implementation of schemes like MGNREGA for the victims of unemployment in cities and NYAY for the poor people across the country is necessary. It will also be very beneficial for the economy."

The Congress leader also attached a graph showing the growth in the demand for jobs under MGNREGA from May 2013 to the corresponding month this year.

Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

Congress leader booked for flouting COVID-19 rules

"Will the suit-boot-robbery government understand the pain of the poor?" he asked.

The Congress' NYAY scheme promises poor households Rs 72,000 a year, no taxes will be raised and the middle class won't have to bear the brunt of funding this scheme.

It can be seen that Gandhi had promised then that 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country would get Rs 72,000 each annually under the scheme if the party win the parliamentary elections. The scheme was envisaged to cover five crore families and benefit nearly 25 crore people and each family would earn at least Rs 12,000 every month.

The Congress party had recommended the implementation of its NYAY scheme in March as well after Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.