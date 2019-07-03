  • search
    Rahul Gandhi steps down as Congress Prez

    New Delh, July 3: Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday- it was "an honour to serve the Congress party" in a letter he tweeted hours after declaring that he was no longer the Congress party president. Adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

    "The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    Shortly after resigning as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio and instead, made it 'member of the Indian National Congress'.

    As per report, 90 year old Motilal Vora is likely to be the interim Congress chief. But the Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora said that he don't have any information about this. Vora had earlier served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

    The Wayanad lawmaker, who became the Congress president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

    Earlier today, he had told reporters that the Congress should choose a new president "quickly and without further delay" and that he was not part of the process at all as he had already resigned.

    "The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I'm nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president," said the 49-year-old after repeatedly refusing to back down on his resignation despite his party leaders pleading with him.

    However, his resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC. So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.

    Will Sushil Kumar Shinde replace Rahul Gandhi as new Congress chief?

    Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old to rethink his decision, he has remained unfazed.

