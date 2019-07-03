Rahul Gandhi steps down as Congress Prez

New Delh, July 3: Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday- it was "an honour to serve the Congress party" in a letter he tweeted hours after declaring that he was no longer the Congress party president. Adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

Shortly after resigning as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio and instead, made it 'member of the Indian National Congress'.

As per report, 90 year old Motilal Vora is likely to be the interim Congress chief. But the Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora said that he don't have any information about this. Vora had earlier served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The Wayanad lawmaker, who became the Congress president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation.



I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

However, his resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC. So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.

Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old to rethink his decision, he has remained unfazed.