Rahul Gandhi snubs question on Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who arrived at Parliament to attend the budget session on Wednesday dodged a question on Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit.

    In a move that could possibly throw the Madhya Pradesh state politics into utter turmoil, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress party following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    He is expected to join the BJP, as the saffron party set in motion its plan to topple the Kamal Nath government.

    Wish him well under Modi-Shah: Congress on Jyotiraditya Scindia

    The Congress had ignored the development and did not speak to Scindia even after the alarm bell rang this week when 10 party MLAs were ferried to Bengaluru and Gurugram.

    Scindia was frustrated and his self-respect was hurt at being slighted with no position being offered to him in the state despite leading the party to victory in the Assembly elections.

    Meanwhile, at least 22 Congress MLAs, many of whom loyal to Jyotiraditya, have resigned, reducing the ruling Congress in the state to a minority.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
