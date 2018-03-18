Rahul Gandhi slams GST citing World Bank report, BJP hits back

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi as he once again took to the 'Gabbar Singh Tax' jibe to attack the government.

Irani took to twitter and said, "Rahul Gandhi's hatred for India is astonishing. When World Bank hailed India's rise in Ease of Doing Business rankings, he rubbished the report. Now selectively quotes WB report to berate India's progress!"

Aadarniya @RahulGandhi ji, if you are free from the world’s longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself. https://t.co/amMxPIDSV9 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 18, 2018

In an another tweet, Irani said, "Adarniya @RahulGandhi ji, if you are free from the world's longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself."

She also tagged with her tweet a report of a website which analyses media stories.

The website report, headlined 'World Bank Did a Detailed Analysis of GST, Media Cherry-Picked Only a Few Lines', said the media reports were "mischievous, as they have picked up the conclusion paragraph only, ignoring many positive aspects of introduction and implementation of GST in India."

Earlier, in a tweet, Gandhi said, "Modi ji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it's the 2nd highest in the world and one of the most complex."

Modi ji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed.



The World Bank says it’s the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex. #ModiTalksNoCanDohttps://t.co/mUBv3EdEBK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 18, 2018

The Congress president also tagged with his tweet a media report that quoted the World Bank report as saying that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implemented by the government from July 1 last year was one of the most complex, with the second highest tax rate in the world among 115 countries which have a similar indirect tax system.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day