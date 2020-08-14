Rahul Gandhi slams govt over COVID-19 vaccine, says it needs a 'clearly defined strategy'

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus and the process will require a "clearly-defined" strategy.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "the government of India must do it now."

    The Congress leader also said that the government will need a vaccine access strategy that is inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution.

    Day to day signs of Coronavirus symptoms: How COVID-19, goes from bad to worse?

    "India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution. GOI must do it now," the tweet read.

    Gandhi's tweet comes a day after he tweeted a graph showing India's upward-moving COVID-19 curve on Thursday which he described as "frightening not flattening".

      Varun Dhawan backs CBI probe into Sushant's death & more news | Oneindia News

      "Corona curve- Frightening not Flattening. If this is PM's 'steady state', then what will a 'deteriorated condition' be like?" the Congress leader had tweeted.

      COVID-19: Will COVAXIN launch on August 15?

      Earlier, the Congress leader took another swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's warning that the country's GDP growth may touch its lowest since independence amid the COVID-19 crisis.

      He slammed PM Modi using one of his widely popular campaign slogans, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible)". The former Congress chief attached a screenshot of a media report that carried Murthy's remark.

      Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 11:26 [IST]
