Rahul Gandhi slams CP Joshi for his comments on ‘Brahmins’, asks him to apologise

New Delhi, Nov 23: Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Congress leader CP Joshi's reported statement that appeared to suggest that only Brahmins could speak about Hindus.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that party's opinion does not match with that of CP Joshi. "I am sure Joshi ji will realise his mistake, keeping party's principles in mind," Gandhi said.

Rahul tweeted:

''सी पी जोशी जी का बयान कांग्रेस पार्टी के आदर्शों के विपरीत है। पार्टी के नेता ऐसा कोई बयान न दें जिससे समाज के किसी भी वर्ग को दुःख पहुँचे। कांग्रेस के सिद्धांतों, कार्यकर्ताओं की भावना का आदर करते हुए जोशीजी को जरूर गलती का अहसास होगा। उन्हें अपने बयान पर खेद प्रकट करना चाहिए।''

Joshi has accused the BJP of twisting his statement and condemned its "fabricated use". Gandhi, however, appeared unconvinced.

The comment comes just days before Rajasthan goes to polls, where the Congress is looking to unseat BJP's Vasundhara Raje.