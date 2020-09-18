Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over lack of data on coronavirus infection among health workers

New Delhi, Sep 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the government over the lack of central data on coronavirus infection among healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and support staff, who are at the frontline of the battle against the deadly pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress President said, "The beating of 'thali' and the lighting of a lamp is more important than security and respect."

"Adverse data-free Modi government! The beating of 'thali' and the lighting of a lamp is more important than security and respect. Modi Government, why are corona warriors being insulted?" Rahul Gandhi asked in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi's comments came after Union minister of state for health Ashwini Choubey informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no central data available with the health ministry on COVID-19 infection among the healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses, and support staff.

As health is a state subject, no "such data is maintained at central level by the ministry of health," he told the upper house of Parliament. However, a database regarding the health workers seeking relief under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Insurance Package is being maintained at the national level, he added.

After the United States, India is the second country to have the highest number of cases of the coronavirus disease. On Friday, the country reported 96,424 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the tally to over 5.21 million mark.