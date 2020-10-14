Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on IMF projections

China would have been 'thrown out in 15 minutes' if Congress was in power: Rahul Gandhi

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government over IMF growth projections showing Bangladesh closing in on India in terms of per capita GDP this year and described it as a "solid achievement" of six years of BJP's "hate-filled cultural nationalism".

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared a graph citing its source as the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook report which showed Bangladesh closing in on India and almost catching up with it in terms of per capita GDP this year.

"Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP's hate-filled cultural nationalism: Bangladesh set to overtake India," Rahul Gandhi said in a sarcastic tweet.

On Tuesday, the IMF said that the Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year.

But, it can be seen that India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest-growing emerging economy, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said in its latest 'World Economic Outlook' report.