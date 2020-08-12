Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on country's decrease in GDP growth, says 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 12: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again came back with a one-liner and took another swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's warning that the country's GDP growth may touch its lowest since independence in the backdrop of a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi employed PM Modi's widely popular 2019 election campaign slogan to hit out at him, tweeting, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible)".

The Congress leader also attached a screenshot of the report carrying the IT software icon's remark.

Earlier, Murthy had flagged fears of the country's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) touching its lowest since 1947 and as a way out suggested developing a system that allows every player of all the sectors to operate at full steam.

In an online event, Murthy had said, "India's GDP is expected to shrink by at least five per cent. There is a fear that we may even reach the lowest GDP since Independence, since 1947."

On the other side, it can be seen that Rahul Gandhi, through his tweets and video messages, has been attacking the government over a host of issues.

Recently, the Congress leader urged the Centre to implement the government's rural employment guarantee scheme and his party's 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (NYAY) as an economic measure for the poor in urban and rural areas of the country amid the ongoing crisis triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.