Draft EIA 2020 is loot of the nation says Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Centre and demanded the withdrawal of the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

    Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet that called for the withdrawal of EIA 2020 draft as it will lead to further environmental destruction and looting.

    "EIA 2020 draft must be withdrawn to stop the loot of the nation and environmental destruction," the tweet read.

    "This is another terrible example of what the BJP government has been doing for the 'friends' of the suit-boot who have robbed the resources of the country," he added.

    Earlier, Gandhi had also criticised the draft EIA. On Sunday, he said the draft, which has now been placed for public feedback, is disgraceful and dangerous.

    Calling it a disaster, Gandhi said, "It seeks to silence the voice of communities who will be directly impacted by the environmental degradation it unleashes."

    Another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has also questioned the EIA 2020 draft. Ramesh highlighted the fact the the draft EIA will undo many key provisions of the Environment Protection Act of 1986. He not only called it dangerous, but "blatantly illegal".

    rahul gandhi congress

