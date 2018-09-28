'Rahul Gandhi should hang head in shame': BJP's attack after SC verdict on activists' arrest

New Delhi, Sep 28: The BJP on Friday projected the Supreme Court order in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case as a "vindication" of its stand and defeat for the Congress, as it jeered at Rahul Gandhi, saying he should hang his head in shame for "playing with national security".

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the case and declined to appoint a SIT to probe their arrest.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference that it was a "historic" day with India and its interests and security emerging victorious in the order.

Citing comments of Gandhi and other Congress leaders against the BJP and the Narendra Modi government following arrests of the activists for their alleged links with Maoists, he said Gandhi stood with them "shamelessly" to promote his political interests.

"This is defeat of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi should hang his head in shame," Patra said.

"Our country and national security mean nothing for Rahul Gandhi, and the only thing important for him is his political agenda... Why don't you stand with India and why do you stand with anti-India forces?" he asked Rahul.

Patra said some of these activists were arrested earlier as well for their alleged links with banned outfits.

The Congress wants to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it does not matter to it that whether Pakistan does it or Maoists, he alleged and sought Gandhi's apology.

As even allies of the Congress are not backing Gandhi's leadership, he is stooping to make himself acceptable, Patra claimed.

In a reference to "Shaurya Diwas" to be celebrated by the BJP tomorrow to observe the second anniversary of the surgical strikes carried out by the Army in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, he said while his party would tell soldiers that it is with them in their fight, the Congress would say it is with Maoists and Pak army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress over its leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's hug of Bajwa during his trip to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as Pak PM.