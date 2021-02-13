Farmers' Protest: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi and his govt, says he will stand in support of farmers

PM Modi wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul

Rahul Gandhi should apologise for calling PM Modi coward: BJP

India

pti-Deepika S

Jaipur, Feb 13: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a coward.

''Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the comments made on Friday against the prime minister of the country and calling him a coward on the issue of China,'' Poonia told reporters at a press conference here.

Poonia said what Rahul Gandhi said during a meeting on Friday on the issue was objectionable. This comment about the prime minister of the world's largest democracy cannot be justified, the BJP leader said. Gandhi on Friday had called PM Modi a coward "who cannot stand up to the Chinese".

Gandhi had said the PM has not fulfilled the responsibility of protecting India's territory and has instead ceded territory to China. Poonia said perhaps Rahul does not remember the history of his great grandfather. They forget how China occupied Indian land by misleading people by a slogan ''Hindi-Chini, Bhai-Bhai'', Poonia said referring to the 1962 War between both nations when Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was the PM of the country.

PM Modi wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul

The Indian Army fought with high morale but the will power of the government was weak when his great grandfather was the prime minister, the state BJP chief said.

Poonia said Rahul Gandhi promised debt waiver to farmers but he did not say anything on this during his visit to the state, leaving people disappointed.